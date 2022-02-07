MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Professionals are honing tech skills in India, compliance in Germany and business ethics in France

    There is a 54% increase in India’s tech and development learning in the past year, 24% in North America, 39% in Asia-Pacific and a huge 243% in the UK

    Prashant K Nanda
    New Delhi / February 07, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

    Professionals in India and North America are learning more about technology, whereas compliance is the focus area for corporate learning and development in Germany and in Australia, it is power skills that are being honed.

    Cloud computing, agile software development, ITIL foundation, Scrum, a technology framework that helps team together, developing growth mindset, cross-cultural team management and managing time are among the list of top skills that Indian professionals are picking up as the workspace dynamic has changed, as per Skillsoft, a global learning firm.

    ITIL stands for IT Infrastructure Library that largely consists of service strategy, service design, service transition, service operations, and continual service improvement.

    “Compliance is the key in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and France, while power skills dominate the list for Australia. Different technologies rise to the top for India, North America and the United Kingdom,” the report said.

    The nature of work, and consequently, the nature of the workforce, has evolved at a rapid pace in recent years. From the emergence of remote teams to enabling technologies, from digital-first to global disruptions—the next normal will arrive fast on the heels of the new normal.

    Close

    Related stories

    As per the survey, business ethics and conflicts of interest are the top learning areas in France, while global anti-bribery and cybersecurity are the skills to have in North America.

    There is a 54 percent increase in India’s tech and development learning in the past one year. The same is 24 percent in North America, 39 percent in Asia-Pacific and a massive 243 percent jump in the UK.

    The increase in tech and development learning seems to stem from the fact that organisations are paying more to find, hire, and retain employees, particularly in critical, high-demand areas.

    The higher-paying salaried positions for 2021 were in cloud, risk management, security, and IT architecture and design.

    “Around the world, access to and encouragement of learning played a central role for employees and employers alike. Consumption of learning increased exponentially, and new topics emerged as not just popular, but mission-critical,” the survey said

    The good news for learners, learning professionals, and the learning industry is that regardless of when and how we come out of the current situation, work has changed forever—and that means there is a very real need for learning, it added.

    The survey said personal flexibility and autonomy at workspace won’t go away regardless of when the situation improves.

    Skills will remain more important than traditional roles, digital transformation is here to stay and learning will continue to play a pivotal role in building a future-fit workforce.
    Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
    Tags: #Business ethics #cloud computing #corporate learning #Cyber Secuirty #Growth Mindset #remote working
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 11:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.