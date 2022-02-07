Professionals are honing tech skills in India, compliance in Germany and business ethics in France

Professionals in India and North America are learning more about technology, whereas compliance is the focus area for corporate learning and development in Germany and in Australia, it is power skills that are being honed.

Cloud computing, agile software development, ITIL foundation, Scrum, a technology framework that helps team together, developing growth mindset, cross-cultural team management and managing time are among the list of top skills that Indian professionals are picking up as the workspace dynamic has changed, as per Skillsoft, a global learning firm.

ITIL stands for IT Infrastructure Library that largely consists of service strategy, service design, service transition, service operations, and continual service improvement.

“Compliance is the key in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and France, while power skills dominate the list for Australia. Different technologies rise to the top for India, North America and the United Kingdom,” the report said.

The nature of work, and consequently, the nature of the workforce, has evolved at a rapid pace in recent years. From the emergence of remote teams to enabling technologies, from digital-first to global disruptions—the next normal will arrive fast on the heels of the new normal.

As per the survey, business ethics and conflicts of interest are the top learning areas in France, while global anti-bribery and cybersecurity are the skills to have in North America.

There is a 54 percent increase in India’s tech and development learning in the past one year. The same is 24 percent in North America, 39 percent in Asia-Pacific and a massive 243 percent jump in the UK.

The increase in tech and development learning seems to stem from the fact that organisations are paying more to find, hire, and retain employees, particularly in critical, high-demand areas.

The higher-paying salaried positions for 2021 were in cloud, risk management, security, and IT architecture and design.

“Around the world, access to and encouragement of learning played a central role for employees and employers alike. Consumption of learning increased exponentially, and new topics emerged as not just popular, but mission-critical,” the survey said

The good news for learners, learning professionals, and the learning industry is that regardless of when and how we come out of the current situation, work has changed forever—and that means there is a very real need for learning, it added.

The survey said personal flexibility and autonomy at workspace won’t go away regardless of when the situation improves.

Skills will remain more important than traditional roles, digital transformation is here to stay and learning will continue to play a pivotal role in building a future-fit workforce.