Podcast | Speculations around Ola-Uber merger heat up. Road ahead for Uber India

Uber has been in the news for various reasons.

Recently, it roped in Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador in India.

It also announced a deal to sell its Southeast Asian operations to rival Grab for a 27.5 per cent stake in the combined entity.

"I can tell you that India is a key component of our growth plan. In fact, it is one of our healthiest markets in terms of growth rates. We have over 3 lakh active drivers and we currently do over 10 million weekly trips. We think, we can increase that by 5X or 10X over the next 10 years," Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in a recent interview to PTI.

There have also been speculations that common Japanese investor SoftBank is considering a merger of Ola and Uber in India. The talks have been on for around 12 months, sources from SoftBank and Ola had told CNBC TV18.

Uber has been pumping in substantial funds to fuel its growth in India. In 2015, Uber announced an investment of USD 1 billion in the country to expand its services. It has also set up a response and support centre in Hyderabad with an investment of USD 50 million.