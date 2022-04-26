English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Join us for an exclusive roundtable discussion on ‘Cloud technologies aiding agility in BFSI’. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Tesla in India: Nitin Gadkari has a message for Elon Musk

    In January, Elon Musk said the US-based EV-maker is facing a ‘lot of challenges’ for its car launch in India

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
    Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

    Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

    Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on April 26 said if the US-based Tesla Inc. is ready to manufacture electric vehicles in India then there is 'no problem' but the company must not import cars from China.  In an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, the minister said India is a large market and there is a huge potential for all electric vehicles.

    "If Elon Musk (Tesla CEO) is ready to manufacture in India then there is no problem … Come to India, start manufacturing, India is a large market they can export from India,” Nitin Gadkari said.

    The road transport and highways minister said his request to Musk is to come and manufacture in India. "But if he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, then it cannot be a good proposition for India," Gadkari said.

    In January, Elon Musk said the US-based EV-maker is facing a ‘lot of challenges’ for its car launch in India, and Tesla is working with the govt to overcome obstacles.

    At present, cars imported as completely built units (CBUs) attract customs duty ranging from 60-100 percent, depending on engine size and cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value less or above USD 40,000.

    Close

    Related stories

    Last year, in a letter to the road ministry, Tesla stated that the effective import tariff of 110 percent on vehicles with customs value above USD 40,000 is ”prohibitive” to zero-emission vehicles.

    It had requested the government to standardize the tariff on electric cars to 40 percent irrespective of the customs value, and withdraw the social welfare surcharge of 10 percent on electric cars.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #India #Make in India #Nitin Gadkari #Tesla #Tesla in India
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 03:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.