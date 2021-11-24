Niti Aayog floats discussion paper on licensing and regulating 'digital banks'

Representative image

Niti Aayog on November 24 put out a discussion paper “A Proposal for Digital Banks in India: Licensing & Regulatory Regime”.

The paper examines the global scenario and recommends a new segment of regulated entities - full-stack digital banks with detailed architecture and sequencing reform being proposed.

The paper recommends a two-stage approach where in the first phase digital bank licenses can be done and in the second phase, a digital universal bank license can be done on the basis of regulatory experience gathered in stage one.

Further, it recommends a three-step approach:

Step 1: Introduce a restricted Digital Business bank license. The paper advocates allowing digital business bank license to “Nonfinancial businesses” (NFBs) in the similar lines proposed by Singapore's Monetary Authority of India (MAS).

Step 2: The applicant acquiring this restricted license enlists in the regulatory sandbox and commences operations as a Digital Business bank in the sandbox.

On basis of satisfactory performance of the licensee in the sandbox, the initial set of restrictions can be progressively relaxed to advance the licensee to a full-stack digital business bank license.