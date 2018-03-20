Myntra and Jabong partner with Udacity to upskill employees in future tech

Udacity, the Silicon Valley-based learning platform, has partnered with e-retailers Myntra and Jabong to upskill their employees in machine learning, deep learning and artificial intelligence.

While information technology companies like Infosys and educational institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology have been quick to get their people to skill themselves through Udacity’s courses, this is possibly the first time an e-commerce based platform has tied up with the learning platform.

Udacity provides nanodegrees, which are essentially short duration (about 6-12 months) online learning courses that introduces a person to the basics of a new concept, through one-on-one appointments, moderated forums, and project reviews.

Myntra and Jabong, India’s leading platforms for fashion brands, plan to use AI and machine learning for last-mile deliveries, automated storage systems, data mining and AI analytics to develop new styles and patterns.

For this, they require employees with comprehensive skills in these new smart technologies and Udacity’s nanodegrees were a perfect fit.

“Bringing knowledge and innovation together to create relevant and advanced tech education is what Udacity is known for. Our focus is on providing relevant training in these futuristic technologies, which means that at the end of the nanodegree course, Myntra and Jabong employees will be comprehensively skilled in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. We are excited to partner with Myntra and Jabong and provide its employees with the skills necessary to thrive in the fast-growing e-commerce industry in India,” said Ishan Gupta, Managing Director – India, Udacity.

Myntra and Jabong employees will gain access to Udacity’s Machine Learning Foundation, Machine Learning Basic, Machine Learning Advanced, and Deep Learning Foundation nanodegree programs.

Myntra is investing in developing deep expertise in these nascent fields, and also has plans to deploy augmented reality to help users access a more immersive experience and bring them closer to the brand.

“Myntra is committed to being a market leader in building a future ready organization through constant learning and skill upgrades. We are happy to enter into this partnership with Udacity to accelerate the pace of skill adoption and to ensure that our employees are equipped to take the organisation and its customers to newer heights through technology led innovations,” said Manpreet Ratia, CXO and Head - SCM, CE and Human Capital , Myntra & Jabong.