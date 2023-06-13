Muthoot Finance – is it getting the shine back?

The stock price of Muthoot Finance had a great run in the past month.

Highlights Strong Q4 marked by loan growth and good margin prompted the recent stock rally Gold price has a positive correlation with demand for gold loans Costs perking up with increase in business volume Subsidiaries put up a strong show, focus area in the next leg of growth We see declining return ratios and pedestrian earnings growth The stock price of Muthoot Finance (CMP: Rs 1133, Market Cap: Rs 45,488 crore) had a great run in the past month with a return of 7 percent...