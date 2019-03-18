App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree takeover saga: A look at why L&T is so eager to acquire it

According to reports, L&T may spend close to $1 billion to acquire Mindtree, which includes buying 20.4 percent stake at Rs 981 per share and another 26 percent open offer from public stakeholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Mindtree and L&T tussle over ownership is heating up and it is highly likely that the diversified conglomerate will pull the trigger later today.

It all started December last year when VG Siddhartha, Mindtree's largest stakeholder and founder of Café Coffee Day, said that he is looking to sell his 20.4 per cent stake in the IT services company.

One of the initial investors of Mindtree, Siddhartha stepped down as an independent director in March 2018. This development triggered  speculations that Siddhartha might be looking to sell his stake to expand his coffee venture.

"We have several marquee financial investors who, over a long period of time, have helped build Mindtree into a highly valued institution. As with all financial investors, they have the prerogative to monetize their stake based on their individual priorities. As Mindtree, we are not privy to the plans of these investors and hence cannot offer any comments on it," said Krishnakumar Natarajan, Chairman, Mindtree.

related news

First investor to evince interest was private equity firm KKR and Co, followed by L&T, Baring Asia and ChrysCapital.

AM Naik, Executive Chairman of the L&T Group, in January 2019 told media persons that the group is indeed looking at acquiring a stake in Mindtree but the Bengaluru-headquartered firm was one of the many options the firm was evaluating as an acquisition target.

L&T also reportedly held discussions with Mindtree to become the majority stakeholder. However, this was not successful as the latter rebuffed the offer owing to difference in cultural ethos between the two companies (L&T Infotech and Mindtree).

The discussion with Siddhartha, however, continued and according to reports, L&T is willing to offer Rs 981 per share for Siddhartha's stake.

In March, the L&T board reportedly met briefly to get the approval to buy Siddhartha’s stake and is likely to meet again today to finalise the deal. The announcement is expected anytime today.

In the meantime, Mindtree founders were looking at institutional investors to offer the counterbid to L&T’s offer including KKR, Baring Asia and ChrysCapital. However this has not been successful.

On March 15, Mindtree said in the BSE filing that the company board is meeting on March 20 to announce the buyback of shares in a bid to counter the hostile takeover. On Sunday night, Surbroto Bagchi, co-founder, resigned his position as the head of Odisha Skill Development Authority, to 'save the company' from hostile takeover of the technology firm.

According to reports, L&T may spend close to $1 billion to takeover Mindtree, which includes buying 20.4 per cent stake at Rs 981 per share and another 26 per cent open offer from public stakeholders.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #(L&T #Business #Companies #Mindtree

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Be Ready to Forfeit World Cup Final if Against Pakistan: Gambhir

Singaporean Couple Jailed for Beating Up Maid, Forcing Her to Eat Her ...

Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration

Google Adds Translation Feature on Gboard For iOS

Langars, Relief Camps and Funeral Sewa: How Sikhs in New Zealand Won H ...

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Reveals She Plays Villain in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir K ...

Facebook Under Lens For 'Covering up' Data Scandal

REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achiev ...

Trainee Journalist Admits to Killing Magazine Editor, Says He Had been ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end higher for sixth straight session; ene ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagc ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Utrecht tram shooting: At least one dead in Dutch city, claims local n ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Facebook apparently knew of Cambridge Analytica's data harvesting sinc ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Sania Mirza has her 'selfie le le re' moment with Salman Khan in Dubai

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.