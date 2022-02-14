MC Insider: Mystery NSE Yogi, a Mutual Fund trick or treat, a politician’s largesse for staff and more

MYSTERY NSE YOGI

So who exactly is the mysterious Yogi from the Himalayas who advised and influenced former NSE boss Chitra Ramkrishna? That’s the question on everyone’s lips. This bizarre finding which has shocked the street and India Inc finds place in the recent Sebi order passed against the exchange and Chitra Ramkrishna in the matter of governance lapses while appointing Anand Subramanian as its chief operating officer (COO) and advisor to Ramkrishna. According to the order , a forensic probe said this unknown spiritual entity was Subramanian himself and NSE also concurred. But the market regulator isn’t convinced and said in the order that there is no conclusive evidence to prove the same. “I note that the E&Y report, at best, reveals that the unknown person was also well known and in close proximity to Noticee no. 6 (Subramanian) but does not give a conclusive finding that Noticee no. 6 was in fact the unknown person who used the email id 'rigyajursama@outlook.com',” Sebi whole time member Ananta Barua said in the order. So, then if not Subramanian, then who? Is it a bigger fish? A bureaucrat? A politican? The jury is out on this one, folks!

