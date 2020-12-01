Like A Boss: Cyril Shroff on drawing inspiration from Uday Kotak, his biggest support i.e. his wife Vandana, the power of trusting your team and much more

Note to readers: How do corporate India’s leaders manage their businesses? Where do they draw inspiration from? What is their management style? Like A Boss is a new series of interviews aimed to offer readers lessons from corporate bosses on how they run their companies.

“I run a meritocracy,” says Cyril Shroff, one of the premier corporate lawyers in the country and a consummate dealmaker sought after by top business houses. When not stitching together marque transactions, the managing partner of tier-1 law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas can be found checking out the latest flicks on Netflix and Amazon. A bibliophile with a close group of friends that hasn’t changed over the years, Shroff is also an ardent admirer of Indian mythology and dotes on his three granddaughters who are the “light of his life.” In a free-wheeling chat with Moneycontrol’s Ashwin Mohan, Shroff, who wishes he had more time to pursue his hobby of sketching, lays down his management mantras, which include sharing credit with one’s team and leading by example.

What time do you like to be at your desk?

My best work does not involve being at a desk. Nonetheless I have 2 desks. One at home and other in the office. At home by about 8.30 a.m. In office by about 10.45/11 am. In recent months in the WFH period I usually am at my home desk by 9.45/10 am. But the mind is always working.

Where is the best place to prepare for leadership: at business school or on the job?

A bit of both. Also, it’s important to spend adequate time reflecting and observing others, even outside the normal sphere of influence.

Describe your management style.

Highly energetic, detailed oriented but also empowering of others. I seek inputs from several, but am not afraid to take key decisions. I like sharing credit with my team. I run a meritocracy.

Are tough decisions best taken by one person or collectively?

By one person, after collective deliberation and taking inputs.

Do you want to be liked, feared or respected?

Respected and of course liked. Certainly not feared.

What does your support team look like?

My support team comprises several senior partners and also senior managers from my business services team including Strategy Head, CFO, Head of HR, Head of Communications, Head of IT etc.

My biggest support is of course my wife Vandana, without whom I would be totally dysfunctional and ineffective. She is a force multiplier as we work together as a seamless leadership team.

A business outside of corporate law or a business leader that you draw inspiration from?

Several such leaders. Some of them include Uday Kotak, a lot of senior professionals from the sphere of architecture, art and medicine as well. They are amazingly creative.

Which management book has influenced you the most?

Several such books – a recent one is “Five Dysfunctions of a Team” by Patrick Lencioni and “My Iceberg is Melting” by John Kotter.

Do you socialise with your team outside of work?

I do not have much time to socialize with the team – although I am in close communication with them on a daily basis.

What would your key management advice be?

My key management advice is to lead by example. Inspire others to be better than you. Lead with clarity and a sense of security and confidence. Trust your team. Trust is very empowering.