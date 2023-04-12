English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    LIC, retail investors show faith in Adani group stocks despite Hindenburg pounding

    While Life Insurance Corporation marginally increased stakes in four Adani group companies, retail investors went big on eight Adani firms

    Ravi Prakash Kumar
    April 12, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
    LIC

    LIC

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    State-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India seems to have taken advantage of the rout in Adani group stocks in the aftermath of the US short-seller Hindenburg Research's report, which alleged stock manipulation while flagging debt as well as governance issues. The power-to-port conglomerate has denied the charges.

    LIC raised its holdings in four Adani firms marginally but retail investors seem to have gone big on eight Adani entities, the shareholding data for the March quarter shows.

    LIC's Adani exposure

    The insurance giant's highest increase in holdings among the Adani firms was observed in Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas followed by Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission.

    According to the exchange filings, LIC's shareholding in Adani Green Energy rose from 1.28 percent to 1.36 percent and in Adani Total Gas from 5.96 percent to 6.02 percent by the end of March.

    Related stories

    LIC 1

    LIC's stake in the group flagship Adani Enterprises has gone up to 4.26 percent at the end of the March quarter from 4.23 percent in the previous quarter after the life insurer acquired 357,500 shares.

    LIC, however, marginally reduced stakes in Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements.

    Retail investors increase stakes

    Retail investors also increased their holdings in eight of the ten Adani group companies during in the last quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

    Adani Enterprises saw a sharp increase in retail investor shareholding from 1.86 percent in December 2022 to 3.41 percent in March 2023. Adani Ports also witnessed a rise in retail investor shareholding from 2.86 percent to 4.10 percent during the same period.

    Retail investors also showed a keen interest in Adani Green Energy, as their shareholding went up from 1.06 percent to 2.33 percent. Similarly, Adani Transmission saw a rise from 0.77 percent to 1.36 percent.

    Retail 2

    NDTV, which was recently acquired by Adani, too, saw a huge rise among retail investors, with their shareholding growing from 14.11 percent to 17.54 percent. Ambuja Cements also saw an increase in retail investor shareholding from 5.52 percent to 7.23 percent.

    The relentless decline in the share prices of Adani-affiliated companies resulted in their collective market valuation plummeting to under Rs 7 lakh crore.

    However, this downward trend was reversed when the US-based investment firm, GQG Partners, acquired a minority stake worth Rs 15,450 crore in four of these companies.

    Also Read | Meet GQG Partners, a global investor that bets $1.87 billion on beleaguered Adani Group

    Ravi Prakash Kumar
    Ravi Prakash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor at Moneycontrol. He has over five years of experience as a business journalist and has worked with leading financial dailies including ET, Mint, and Business Standard.
    Tags: #Adani #Adani Enterprises Shares #Adani Group #Adani shares #Hindenburg attack #LIC
    first published: Apr 12, 2023 01:07 pm