App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 04:55 PM IST

Laurus Labs seals deal with Global Fund to supply ARV combination medicine

Laurus staved off competition from drug makers such as Mylan, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Macleods to win the contract.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hyderabad-based Laurus Labs on March 26 said it had entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Global Fund for three-and-half years to supply antiretroviral (ARV) combination medicine for treating HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa.

"Through this long term agreement Laurus Labs will have the volume

commitments from the Global Fund for the treatment of HIV/AIDS.

The company didn't disclose the size of the supply contract.

Sub Saharan Africa, is having one of the highest disease burden for HIV/AIDS.

related news

This is the maiden order for Tenofovir/Lamivudine/Dolutegravir 300/300/50mg (TLD) after the Laurus received a tentative approval from USFDA in the month of February 2019.

"For Laurus Labs it is a very significant development which has ventured into the FDFs couple of years ago," said Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO of Laurus Labs.

"This partnership has increased the company’s commitment to contribute to the global mission for treating millions of HIV AIDS patients across the globe," said Chava.

Laurus, which is one of the leading manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for anti-retroviral (ARV), has ventured into finished dosages forms (FDFs). The company has current capacity of 5 billion units per year, expandable up to 8 billion units per year.

Laurus staved off competition from drug makers such as Mylan, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Macleods to win the contract.

Global Fund is a partnership between governments, civil society and the private sector working towards accelerating the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics. The Fund raises and invests nearly U$4 billion a year to support programs run by local experts in countries and communities most in need.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Defence Minister Sitharaman Visits Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt

Best Part of Minimum Income Scheme is It Will Benefit Women: Priyanka ...

Krispy Kreme's Owners to Donate $11 Million to Atone for Pro-Nazi Acti ...

BJP Ally MGP Threatens to Topple Goa Govt, Says ‘Conspiracy’ May D ...

Police Bust Extortion Racket Trying to Make a Killing From Mandoli Jai ...

2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 Bags Red Dot Design Award

With Pak Nod to Sharada Peeth Corridor, Kashmiri Pandits May Get to Vi ...

Lokpal Members to Take Oath of Office on Wednesday

IPL 2019 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Sh ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Chhapaak: As the 'face' of an acid attack survivor's story, Deepika Pa ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are suckers for Ranveer Singh’s Simmb ...

UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director

IPL 2019: CSK captain MS Dhoni trolls birthday boy Kedar Jadhav like a ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Aditya Roy Kapur claims to be single, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopr ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.