KNR Constructions: Will it continue to re-rate?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The infrastructure sector is a key focus area of the government. With a lot of allied industries, this sector can create jobs, and infrastructure development would play a pivotal role in economic revival, post COVID-19. The government has lined up huge investments through the National Infrastructure Pipeline (planned investments of Rs 111 crore over FY20-25). With the launch of the digital platform (to be launched this week), under the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Infrastructure plan, it would avoid duplication, expedite...