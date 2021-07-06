MARKET NEWS

July 4 & Facebook’s trillion $ valuation - Mark Zuckerberg has many reasons to celebrate

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a video of him wakeboarding on the occasion of July 4, US’ Independence Day, on the social media platform. The video went viral and became the topic of memes as many on the internet didn’t want to miss the chance to roast the Facebook CEO. Meanwhile, earlier last week, Facebook’s entered the prestigious trillion dollar market cap club to join tech giants - Amazon, Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft.

