App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSPL debunks default rumours, says has made payments before due date

JSPL says it has paid Rs 300 crore before due date

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Naveen Jindal-owned Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has described as "baseless and false” rumours of the company defaulting on payments. “Investors are advised to treat such news as fake news," it said.

Reiterating that the company made payments before the due date, a senior JSPL official said none of its lenders planned to sell pledged shares.

 "The business is going on as usual and normal and company is generating adequate cash," managing director (Designate), VR Sharma, said in a statement. "So much so, that the company has prepaid Rs 300 crore towards NCDs, earlier than its due date.”

Close

No sale of shares was reported by any of the lenders and the promoters were looking to reduce the "pledge at the earliest", Sharma also said.

related news

As on June 2019, 64.85 percent of the promoters’ share are pledged, which is an increase from 54.1 percent in the March quarter. Promoters hold 60.52 percent stake in the steelmaker.

The statement comes after the company's stock has fallen by 30 percent in last two weeks, and is at half of its level a year ago.

At the time of writing on August 8, JSPL's share was down 0.05 percent, at Rs 102.4, on the BSE. The Sensex was up 0.25 percent.

Reiterates guidance

JSPL said it was on track to deliver its “highest ever volumes this year and should be able to generate better returns for its stakeholders".

Earlier this year, the company said it will do sales of 6.5 million tons in this financial year, from 5.25 million tons a year earlier. It also plans to reduce its debt pile of nearly Rs 40,000 crore by Rs 8,000 crore this financial year.

The company shall be reporting its Q1FY20 results on August 14.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 11:38 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.