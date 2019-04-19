Instagram plans to hide Like counts in posts: Report

The latest feature in Instagram hides the number of likes in a particular post. This yet-to-be-released Instagram feature was initially spotted by code-hunter Jane Wong in Instagram’s Android code.

According to Wong, this test plans to shift the focus of IG followers from the number of likes in a particular post to the actual post. The user who shares the moment or the pictures will solely have the access to view the variables.



Wong also posted several other Instagram prototypes inside Android code that includes filters for video calls, stickers for chat threads in direct messages, karaoke lyrics synced to stories

Instagram cites that this feature is yet to be tested. “We’re not testing this at the moment, but exploring ways to reduce pressure on Instagram is something we’re always thinking about,” a spokesperson of the company told The Verge.

However, there is no plan to hide the number of followers in a user’s profile. The number functions as a measure of the account-holder’s popularity.

The number of followers actually bifurcates creative content creators into gaining most marketer’s attention. It will also put more focus on the follower’s comment. This will automatically come forward in the users' psyche once the number of likes is hidden.

This new feature will change the approach of users regarding posting pictures on the platform. Even if the number of likes sometimes may have functioned to encourage people to post more pictures earlier, the underlying benefit will reduce self-consciousness amongst the millennial.

Further, the trend of Liking posts of Instagram that are already loaded with likes will somewhat end, shifting more focus to actual creative content.

The competition that has nearly gulped social media users into a competition of Like-based popularity will evade. It will help users provide more authentic and realistic content. It is also expected to break the vicious circle of social media status hierarchy that is induced in users. In turn, this will reduce the pressure of constantly posting on the platform.