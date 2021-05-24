MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Infosys co-founder Shibulal buys company shares worth Rs 100 crore

At the end of the March 2021 quarter, Shibulal held a 0.05 per cent stake in the company.

PTI
May 24, 2021 / 10:57 PM IST
File image of SD Shibulal

File image of SD Shibulal

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal on Monday purchased shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major through an open market transaction.

Shibulal bought over 7.45 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,342.05 per share, valuing the transaction at Rs 100 crore, BSE block deal data showed.

At the end of the March 2021 quarter, Shibulal held a 0.05 per cent stake in the company.

As per a separate transaction, Shibulal's wife Kumari sold over 7.45 lakh shares on Monday at the same price of Rs 1,342.05 apiece.

Also Read | Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal receives over 4 lakh company shares as 'gift'

Close

According to shareholding data for March 2021 quarter, Kumari, a promoter of the firm held 0.21 per cent stake in the firm.

Prior to this, S D Shibulal had purchased the firm's scrips worth Rs 100 crore on May 12 and for Rs 100 crore on May 19, through open market deals.

The scrips were offloaded by Kumari Shibulal on both the occasions.

Shares of Infosys on Monday ended 0.48 per cent lower at Rs 1,348.15 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #BSE #Infosys #S D Shibulal #shibulal
first published: May 24, 2021 10:38 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.