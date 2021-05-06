Indian pharma cos welcome patent waivers on COVID vaccines, says tech transfer needed to scale up

Covid-19 vaccine (Representational image)

The Indian pharma industry welcomed the decision by the US government to support the temporary waiver of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) on Covid-19 vaccines. The industry said along with patent waivers, it is important to push for more licensing and tech transfer arrangements to expand production of COVID-19 vaccines.

The European Union (EU) too on Thursday said it is willing to discuss a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines.

"This is positive development, equitable distribution of vaccines around the world is very important to end the pandemic," said Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA).

IPA represents large domestic pharmaceutical companies.

Jain cautioned that while temporary patent waivers will help to get the best out of manufacturing capabilities available around the world, only patent waivers may not be sufficient.

"We also need the technology to make it, patent waivers along with technology transfer would boost vaccine manufacturing," Jain added.

AstraZeneca-Serum Institute of India, Johnson & Johnson - Biological E, RDIF-Dr Reddy’s are some of the examples of collaboration between innovators and Indian vaccine makers.

Experts say India has a considerable knowledge base on vaccine platforms such as whole virion vaccines (inactivated or live virus), viral vectors and recombinant proteins. Here the patent waiver may not be of much help.

"The patent waiver may be useful for mRNA vaccines, the technology that is something new for Indian developers.

There are certain things that are not able to do now with mRNA vaccines will be possible," said Dr KV Balasubramaniam, a vaccine industry veteran and life science industry consultant.

Balasubramaniam says companies like Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals that's developing messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine may possibly benefit by patent waivers.

But Balasubramaniam warns that things won't be that easy as patent holders try to fence their vaccine manufacturing know-how by broad patent claims.

"For Indian companies to understand the specifics, break the barrier of knowledge, experiment - it would take 2-3 years," Balasubramaniam

Dr Sanjay Singh, CEO of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals hasn't responded to calls and messages.

Please read here on how Gennova is trying to indigenise its mRNA vaccine.

"We still don't know the broad contours, but if the waiver is extended to manufacturing of adjuvants (the component that boost vaccine efficacy), some of the other key raw ingredients like certain enzymes, reagents, would definitely help," the executive said.

PhRMA, which represents America's leading innovative biopharmaceutical research companies, opposed the US government decision to support patent waivers for COVID-19 vaccines.

"(The) decision will sow confusion between public and private partners, further weaken already strained supply chains and foster the proliferation of counterfeit vaccines," PhRMA said.

