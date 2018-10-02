IL&FS crisis: MCA ensured swift change of guard with FinMin in agreement

With the government ensuring the rot at private infrastructure financier IL&FS is taken care of, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had collected strong evidence showing mismanagement in the company and the Finance Ministry agreed with its detailed observations.

Moneycontrol has seen a confidential report related to the IL&FS crisis which was sent to Secretary of Ministry of Corporate Affairs from the Ministry of Finance on September 30. The report clearly mentioned the reasons behind sacking the board of company.

The report mentioned that the 'Risk Management committee of IL&FS' did not meet during the period 2015 to 2018, except once in July 2015'.

"It can be concluded that the risk management functioning of the company remained impaired and ineffective. Considering the business model of the company (taking short-term financing from the market to fund long-term projects), this is critical lapse in the functioning of board management and governance," DEA wrote in the letter.

The letter also mentioned the sordid state of financial affairs of the IL&FS Group.

"IL&FS Group has shown a loss of Rs 2,670 crore for the year 2017-18 in consolidated balance sheet. The leverage is about 13 times as the borrowing of about Rs 91,000 crore is on on the base of equity capital and reserves of about Rs 6,950 crore. The indebtedness of the IL&FS at the end of financial year 2017-18 is about Rs 16,468 crore and with debt market drying up for this company," it said.

DEA stated that debt repayments to the tune of Rs 1,066 crore are due by October and around Rs 1,953 crore were due from September 26-30.

DHFL's stock crash also found mention in the report.

"IFSL, which has listed its bonds on Bombay Stock Exchange, later defaulted on its non-convertible debentures, subsequent to default on commercials papers. A debt fund of DSP Mutual Fund named DSP Credit Risk Fund was holding IL&FS commercial paper. This paper was rated AAA. But IL&FS made an interest default. Hence its rating went down to D and DSP faced redemption pressure from corporate clients holding funds that have exposure to IL&FS due.

"This redemption pressure would have resulted in default by DSP and hence they had two options: Either sell government securities or sell DHFL bonds which are AAA rated investment, at a loss. Since government securities investment is already subjected to loss to due to hardening of bond yields, hence logically if the loss is same, it is better to sell corporate bonds. Thus, due to the redemption pressure on DSP Blackrock Mutual fund, the fund house had to sell DHFL Bonds at net yield of 11 percent whereas as per issue DHFL had yield of 9.1 percent."

DEA also warned about repercussions due to lack of authentic information in the market about the financial status of 169 unlisted group companies of IL&FS.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs has also issued sought look out notices for ex- directors Ravi Ramaswamy Parthasarathy, Ramesh Bawa and present directors Hari Sankaran, Karunakaran Ramachand. However, Ramaswamy, who is in London at the moment, said that he is there for medical treatment. However, there is no clarity about his return.