iD Fresh Food raises Rs 507 crore led by NewQuest Capital Partners

Food products company iD Fresh Food, known for its innovative idli and dosa batter range, on January 4 raised Rs 507 crore in funding from investors led by NewQuest Capital Partners along with its existing investor Premji Invest and others.

The company plans to use the funds raised to foster product innovation, build capacities and expand its presence across key markets in India, the UAE, and the US. The company is also looking to expand to new markets such as Singapore and Malaysia.

Commenting on the fund-raise, Co-founder and CEO PC Musthafa said, “The fund-raise is yet another milestone in our journey but the ride has just begun. In the coming years, we will expand our presence across channels and geographies, strengthen our supply chain practices and introduce innovative products that will redefine the packaged fresh food space not just in India, but across the globe.”

Founded by PC Musthafa, Abdul Naser and his brothers in 2005, iD Fresh Food had secured $5.2 million in Series A funding from Helion Ventures in 2014 and $25 million from Premji Invest in 2017. Helion Ventures exited the company in the current round after bagging 10X return on its return made seven years ago.

iD Fresh Foods has witnessed rapid growth since its inception and according to the company, it is on track to achieve Rs 500 crore in revenue (run-rate) for the current fiscal year. Last year, the company launched the world’s largest idli-dosa factory at Anekal in Karnataka with capex of close to Rs 50 crore. Its fully automated Giant Kitchen produces over one lakh kg batter and three lakh parottas per day.