MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

HDFC Bank partners with Paytm to launch co-branded credit cards

This is the first co-branded credit card launch by the country's largest private sector lender after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted a ban on the bank on new credit card launches in August this year.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Bank and Paytm, on September 20, announced a plan to launch a range of credit cards powered by VISA. The partnership aims to provide a range of offerings across customer segments, with special focus on millennials, business owners and merchants, the bank said in a press release.

This is the first co-branded credit card launch by the country's largest private sector lender after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted a ban on the bank on new credit card launches in August this year. The RBI had imposed the ban on the bank in December last year following a series of digital outages.

"The credit cards will be customized to meet distinct needs of retail customers, from new-to-credit users to affluent users and offer one of the best-in-class rewards and cashback for users. The new cards offering will also facilitate small business owners," the bank said.

The launch is planned in October 2021 to coincide with the festive season to tap into potentially higher consumer demand for credit card offers, EMIs and Buy Now Pay Later options, with the full suite of products to be on offer by the end of December 2021, HDFC Bank said.

IPO-bound Paytm to create new company for payments business

Close

Related stories

HDFC Bank is one of the biggest card issuers in the country with around 14.8 million credit cards and 37.7 million debit cards, while ICICI Bank has around 11 million credit cards and 39 million debit cards, as per RBI statistics. ICICI Bank had aggressively pushed new digital initiatives like iMobilePay which provides payments services to customers of other banks too.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #credit card #HDFC Bank #PayTm #Visa
first published: Sep 20, 2021 12:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.