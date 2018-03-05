Hair stylist Jawed Habib wants to become the Tesco of his industry

Celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib wants to make his chain of unisex salons the 'Tesco' of the industry by taking the business down to the taluka level.

Habib claimed he could touch 1,00,000 salons in the next one year, which looks almost impossible right now considering he has only 800.

The stylist plans to convert existing salons in villages, and will allow original names to be added next to that of his brand.

"With a strategy, a system and a strong research and development setup in the company we can grow smoothly with time," Habib said. "Franchising has and will be our most prevalent route for scaling up."

"My growth is going fast and I am sure even industry is changing. I call hair, a black diamond. So, if I am saying black diamond, revenue you can understand," he said without delving into the particulars of his company's earnings.

Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Ltd is one of the oldest existing hair and beauty salon companies in India. Operating in 24 states and 110 cities across the country, the company currently has 800 outlets in addition to establishments in Singapore and London.

Habib's grandfather was the personal barber for India’s last Viceroy Lord Mountbatten and the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

When asked about how his marketing plan will be different, Habib said ‘customisation is key’. His strategy includes working with franchisees from different backgrounds.

These include existing salon owners, people who own ready-to-fit retail spaces, women entrepreneurs, business units wanting to diversify and first time entrepreneurs.

“I am trying to change the industry. I am talking taluka level, I am talking Bharat, I am not talking Delhi, Mumbai. Jawed Habib is a franchise group, I have a master franchise state wise and plan to reach the interiors,” Habib said.

The stylist claimed that he has a brand for everyone, depending on the sizes of their respective pockets. In order to get a franchise of Hair Xpreso, one would need to invest Rs 10-12 lakh in all, while to get one of Hair Studio one would need to invest Rs 15-17 lakh. Starting a franchise of Jawed Habib Hair & Beauty would need an investment of Rs 20-25 lakh.

Habib plans to open a training school in London wherein the training will be imparted free of cost but on the condition that they will have to purchase products from Jawed Habib. He is also planning to own a warehouse soon.

JH and its subsidiaries have over 1,000 employees.