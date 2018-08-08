Google's Chief AI scientist: India is contributing a lot to the global AI scene

Google's Chief Scientist of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning has highlighted the contribution of Indians to the development of AI technology in the global AI scene.

While speaking at this year's Google Cloud Next event, Fei Fei Li said that, “Indian students globally are contributing a lot to AI and some of my close personal mentors are also of Indian origin. So, I think India is contributing a lot to the global AI scene," as per a report by The Economic Times.

Li made these statements on the sidelines of Google Cloud Next - an annual conference that Google conducts to focus on Google's Cloud platform.

Li, who is also serving as the director of Stanford Artificial Intelligence Lab, believes that with a technology such as AI, the problem of fake news could be eliminated.

She further added “Just like AI (and natural languages processing) has been used to call out gender inequality in Hollywood, the women are less represented, I think it’s a great use of the technology to deliver a positive message and I hope that NLP can contribute to that (fake news problem) as well”.

Speaking about automation and AI's threat to future jobs Li said “Every time we invent and innovate with the goal of making lives better, we face new challenges throughout every wave of industrial revolution and AI is no exception. However, because of the computer, new jobs also emerged."