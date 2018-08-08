App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google's Chief AI scientist: India is contributing a lot to the global AI scene

Fei Fei Li, Google Cloud’s chief scientist appreciated Indian students as well as mentors’ of the Indian origin for their contribution to AI, at Google Cloud Next 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google's Chief Scientist of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning has highlighted the contribution of Indians to the development of AI technology in the global AI scene.

While speaking at this year's Google Cloud Next event, Fei Fei Li said that, “Indian students globally are contributing a lot to AI and some of my close personal mentors are also of Indian origin. So, I think India is contributing a lot to the global AI scene," as per a report by The Economic Times.

Li made these statements on the sidelines of Google Cloud Next - an annual conference that Google conducts to focus on Google's Cloud platform.

Li, who is also serving as the director of Stanford Artificial Intelligence Lab, believes that with a technology such as AI, the problem of fake news could be eliminated.

related news

She further added “Just like AI (and natural languages processing) has been used to call out gender inequality in Hollywood, the women are less represented, I think it’s a great use of the technology to deliver a positive message and I hope that NLP can contribute to that (fake news problem) as well”.

Speaking about automation and AI's threat to future jobs Li said “Every time we invent and innovate with the goal of making lives better, we face new challenges throughout every wave of industrial revolution and AI is no exception. However, because of the computer, new jobs also emerged."
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:27 pm

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Google #Trending News

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.