App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GoAir revokes termination notice on employee over alleged communal comments on Twitter

The employee, Asif Khan, lodged a complaint that was not him but an impersonator who had made the comments

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
File image
File image

GoAir, having earlier said that it was terminating the contract of its employee in the middle of a Twitter storm, has now revoked it and put him on suspension instead.


This followed the employee, Asif Khan, lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai police that it was not him but an impersonator who had made the communal comments on the social media platform .

"The company has put him in suspension till the inquiry, both internal and external, is done and the case is concluded," a GoAir spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

The furore on June 5,  had led to #boycottGoAir trending on Twitter.

Close
"GoAir has a zero-tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations, and policies, including social media behavior. The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee. With immediate effect, GoAir is terminating the employment contract of trainee First Officer Asif Khan," a GoAir spokesperson had said in response to a query from Moneycontrol.
Screen shots of Khan's profile, shared on Twitter, said he was a cabin crew at the airline. However, a search on the site didn't show up the account. "This account doesn't exist," is what Twitter had said.


Later however, Khan took to Facebook to contend the allegations. After being alerted by colleagues, the GoAir employee checked the Twitter to find an impersonater using his name to make communal statements.


Khan, who had joined the airline in December last year as Trainee First Officer, said that comments are not his .


"My only request is to please investigate this matter fairly and swiftly," he said and added that he is willing to co-operate "by whatever means possible."


Khan had gone to the local police station to file a complaint and has sent a formal letter to the cyber cell .




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Business #Companies #GoAir

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches COVID BEEP app, says 'effective antidote' to pandemic

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches COVID BEEP app, says 'effective antidote' to pandemic

COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted

COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted

Coronavirus pandemic | AIASL to provide job to family member in case of employee's death

Coronavirus pandemic | AIASL to provide job to family member in case of employee's death

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.