GoAir revokes termination notice on employee over alleged communal comments on Twitter

GoAir, having earlier said that it was terminating the contract of its employee in the middle of a Twitter storm, has now revoked it and put him on suspension instead.

This followed the employee, Asif Khan, lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai police that it was not him but an impersonator who had made the communal comments on the social media platform .

"The company has put him in suspension till the inquiry, both internal and external, is done and the case is concluded," a GoAir spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

The furore on June 5, had led to #boycottGoAir trending on Twitter.

Screen shots of Khan's profile, shared on Twitter, said he was a cabin crew at the airline. However, a search on the site didn't show up the account. "This account doesn't exist," is what Twitter had said.

Later however, Khan took to Facebook to contend the allegations. After being alerted by colleagues, the GoAir employee checked the Twitter to find an impersonater using his name to make communal statements.

Khan, who had joined the airline in December last year as Trainee First Officer, said that comments are not his .

"My only request is to please investigate this matter fairly and swiftly," he said and added that he is willing to co-operate "by whatever means possible."

Khan had gone to the local police station to file a complaint and has sent a formal letter to the cyber cell .

"GoAir has a zero-tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations, and policies, including social media behavior. The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee. With immediate effect, GoAir is terminating the employment contract of trainee First Officer Asif Khan," a GoAir spokesperson had said in response to a query from Moneycontrol.