Mar 27, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Fortis: No decision on Manipal offer

Fortis Healthcare has received a non-binding indication interest from Manipal Health but no decision has been taken by board on Manipal offer. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sandeep Parekh, Founder of Finsec Law Advisors shared his views and outlook on the same.

Fortis Healthcare has received a non-binding indication interest from Manipal Health but no decision has been taken by board on Manipal offer. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sandeep Parekh, Founder of Finsec Law Advisors shared his views and outlook on the same.

It is hard to figure out which way the wind is blowing, he said.

Given all the baggage this group comes with, it will obviously be subject to diligences whether what is contained in the package, he added.

