Former Canara Bank MD Rakesh Sharma takes charge as IDBI Bank MD, CEO

Rakesh Sharma took charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IDBI Bank Ltd on October 10.

The government on October 05 appointed Sharma for a period of six months, with effect from the date of assumption of office or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said in a statement.

Sharma retired from Canara Bank as MD and CEO after serving for a period of 3 years from September 11, 2015 till July 31 this year. He also held the position of Chairman in the group companies of Canara Bank.

Prior to his appointment at Canara Bank, Sharma was heading Lakshmi Vilas Bank as MD and CEO between April 2014 and September 2015.

Sharma started his career at State Bank of India (SBI) before moving to Lakshmi Vilas Bank in 2014.

He worked for over 33 years in SBI, holding key positions that included Head of Mid Corporate Accounts in the Andhra Pradesh region, supervising retail operations in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Western Uttar Pradesh, banking operations in the International Banking Group, credit assignments in specialized branches/administrative offices, among others.

Sharma is a Post Graduate in Economics, and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).