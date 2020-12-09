Five things you need to pay attention to while choosing a Covid-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine (representative image)

With several Covid-19 vaccines expected to be ready for release soon, there is confusion among consumers over which vaccine is best for them. To be sure not everybody will get to choose their vaccine in the initial months when the government rolls out the vaccination drive. But once more vaccines are approved and available, there will be a choice, at least in the private market. That also leads to a dilemma on which vaccine to pick from those that will be available.

Here are the key points that you need to focus on in choosing a vaccine:

Vaccine maker's reputation

Experts say the track record or reputation of the vaccine maker matters a lot.

“The first thing to look at is, who developed this vaccine, and what has been their history and track record in producing safe vaccines,” says Davinder Gill, entrepreneur, and former CEO of Hilleman Laboratories, which develops novel vaccines.

Gill says a good track record will give him confidence that the vaccine has been properly tested in terms of safety and efficacy, as a lot rides on the reputation of the vaccine maker.

Manufacturing track record

Experts also say that the manufacturing track record of the vaccine maker is equally important. Vaccine manufacturing is a complex operation. Any deviation in current good manufacturing practices may lead to cross-contamination and a substandard product that may not have the intended benefit but instead cause harm to consumers.

“If a manufacturer takes shortcuts to produce something quickly and sell it cheaply, it can create problems like side-effects and other issues,” Gill says. He adds that people should pay attention to red flags raised by regulators such as the DCGI and USFDA, as well as by the WHO.

Reactogenicity

Reactogenicity refers to reactions that occur soon after vaccination. These may include local reactions such as pain, swelling, or redness where the shot was given. These are quite common. The other reactions are fever, fatigue, tiredness, headache and joint aches, which begin within 24 hours and last for up to two days. The reactogenicity can make the person who is vaccinated stay at home and not go to work for a day or two. So, one needs to check with a doctor on the reactogenicity of the vaccine. Ideally a vaccine that has low reactogenicity is preferable.

Affordability

Affordability will play a role in the vaccines people choose. Each Covid vaccine will be priced at different points based on the brand, novelty of the platform, cold chain requirements and other factors. It is up to the consumer to choose a vaccine that is light on his or her pocket. But a safe vaccine that offers assured protection against Covid-19 is a good investment, even if it is not easy on the pocket.

Convenience

This could be another major factor that will sway people in choosing a vaccine. For instance, a single-dose vaccine is much more convenient than a two-dose vaccine. A vaccine that can be inhaled is also more convenient, especially for children and older people. But these vaccines will take more time to hit the market.