business Explained: Here's Why RBI Charged Bajaj Finance Rs 2.5 cr For Violating Recovery Norms | Know Your Rights The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.5 crore on Pune-based Bajaj Finance Limited. They have been charged for violating regulatory norms pertaining to recovery and collection methods from their borrowers. Watch the video to find out what are the rules that recovery agents, banks and NBFC should adhere to.