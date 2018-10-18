Editor's Take | Supertech default: What does it mean for NBFCs? 

Just when it seemed like things were stabilising, news of Supertech's loan default broke out and there was a bout of panic in the markets which led to a massive selloff on Wednesday.

Many non-banking financial companies are exposed to Supertech and will face asset quality troubles. This means that they will have to set aside more money for provisioning and their earnings will be affected. This in turn will curtail their ability to lend further.

