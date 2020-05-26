COVID-19 impact | Now, you can place order for a pair of shoes via WhatsApp

Planning to buy shoes but can't step out due to COVID-19 fear. Don't worry, you can now order it via WhatsApp.

Battling revenue loss due to the pandemic. India's iconic footwear brand Bata Ìndia is now allowing customers to buy shoes via the popular app.

Given the ongoing crisis, Bata India is giving customers an option to shop from homes via WhatsApp chat with the neighbourhood stores.

"Whatsapp Shopping was tested out in the last two weeks and now we are rolling out in the country. We have got AI (Artificial Intelligence) enabled API (Application Program Interface) linkage which enables us to reach out to our consumers who are part of the Bata Club and then they can write back, if interested we can share our portfolio and collection depending on their interest," Sandeep Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, Bata India, told Moneycontrol.

Kataria pointed out that customers can also interact with the store manager if they would like to see more collection or ask any questions that they may have.

Bata India is also expanding e-commerce footprint by ramping up presence in online marketplaces, rolling out home delivery across 900 plus cities.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, retailers are looking for innovations to continue to carry out their business.

Retail industry is one of the worst hit industries due to the lockdown.

This is also evident from the quarterly earnings disclosed by Bata India on May 25,2020.

The shoemaker reported a 56.68 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 38.40 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 88.66 crore in January-March quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations declined 8.77 percent to Rs 620.57 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 680.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The decline is primarily attributed to the severe disruption in operations caused by lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Bata India said in a post-earnings statement.

Bata India is also gearing up to reopen its stores with adherence to a safety checklist with over 20 points in all our stores on a daily basis.

