you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coca-Cola India plans to bring down sugar content in beverages below 6 gms in 2 years

In the latest edition of the India Access to Nutrition Spotlight Index 2020, which ranks food and beverage companies by their approach to nutrition, Coca-Cola is in fifth spot.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Reiterating its efforts to bring down sugar content in its beverages, a top Coca-Cola India official on March 2 outlined the company's approach in this context.


"In the last 8-10 months, we are, in a systematic manner, reducing the sugar content across brands such as Thums Up and Maaza. We want to bring down the sugar levels to below six grams in the next two years and we have already begun working on this," said T Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia.


He was speaking at an event held in Mumbai to announce India becoming the fifth largest market for Coca-Cola globally.


Generally, a 330 ml can of Coca-Cola contains 35 grams or roughly 7 teaspoons of sugar.


 James Quincey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who was also present at the event, said, "Coca-Cola India became the fifth largest market after touching a milestone of selling 1-billion-unit case in 2019."


Krishnakumar pointed out that new products are being formulated with low sugar levels as permitted by WHO (World Health Organisation) across sparkling and still beverages and low-calorie versions of existing brands is also increasing.


The WHO guidelines recommend adults and children limit their intake of free sugars to less than 10 percent of the total energy intake, while promoting a further reduction to 5 percent or around 25 grams or 6 teaspoons a day.


As a part of company's refreshed approach, Coca-Cola India will continue to grow its core brands by rolling out new variants across Thums Up, Limca, Fanta, Sprite and Maaza, including no-sugar extension.


Sugar, and especially refined sugar, is the nutritional villain.


High sugar content results in innumerable health risks and undue pressure on organs, leading to diabetes, heart diseases, overweight and obesity issues, different type of cancers, and decreased metabolism.



First Published on Mar 2, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #Business #Coca-Cola #Companies

