CCI imposes Rs 200 crore fine on Maruti Suzuki India over dealer discount policy

Maruti Suzuki India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on August 23 imposed a fine of Rs 200 crore on the country's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars.

The CCI had launched an investigation into the allegations in 2019. An order based on the investigation was released on August 23, in which the CCI directed Maruti to “cease and desist” from indulging in such practices and asked the company to deposit the fine within 60 days.

The CCI was probing allegations that Maruti forces its dealers to limit the discounts they offer, effectively stifling competition among them and harming consumers who could have benefited from lower prices if dealers operated freely.

It is alleged that dealers of Maruti Suzuki India in a particular region are not permitted to give extra discount to their customers and if a dealer is found offering discounts more than the permitted level, a penalty is levied, the CCI had said in a 10-page report.

The commission had further said that the present matter arose after an e-mail was sent by a purported dealer anonymously against MSIL, alleging resale price maintenance resorted to by the carmaker in certain areas.

It is also alleged that a similar discount control policy is implemented by MSIL across India - specifically, in the cities where more than five dealers operate in a single city.

MSIL, in its response, had stated that it does not exercise control or supervision over the dealers, except to maintain a balance between the satisfaction of consumers and uniformity in schemes.

Besides, there is no clause in the dealership agreement that allows it to levy a penalty on the dealers for providing discounts higher than those prescribed, the auto giant said.

(With agency inputs)