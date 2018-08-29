App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cadila gets 5 observations from USFDA for subsidiary's injectables facility

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted the inspection from August 20-28. Liva is a 100 percent subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cadila Healthcare today said the US health regulator has issued five observations after inspection of its subsidiary Liva Pharmaceuticals' injectables manufacturing facility.

"This was a product specific pre-approval inspection. It concluded with 5 observations. Liva will respond to USFDA within 15 days. It may be noted that at present Liva does not export any products to the US market," Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE. The injectables facility is located at Vadodara.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 1.78 percent lower at Rs 389.40 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 01:10 pm

