business Bits to Billions | Vedantu: How three IIT graduates became teachers and built a billion-dollar edtech company Preparing for tough times is something Vedantu is used to by now, as it has seen boom and bust cycles in the past. But it survived, and went on to become a unicorn in 2021, and now competes with Byjus and Unacademy. Founded by Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain, Anand Prakash, and Saurabh Saxena in 2014, Vedantu currently provides live coaching classes for K12 students, including for entrance exams such as IIT JEE Main and Advanced for engineering and NEET for medical colleges. It also provides classes for CBSE, ICSE and various state boards. In this interview with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth, the founders spoke about the slowdown in edtech post pandemic, tough calls that need to be taken and growth.