App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 28, 2018 08:57 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Big Deal: The race for Binani Cement

The fight is to the finish when it comes to the fight and the acquisition of Binani Cement. The only large Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) case with an equity value has been hotly contested for and now the matter is also getting litigated. Dalmia Bharat has been the winner and that has been declared the winner by CoC and RP but that matter has been challenged by Ultratech Cement, which after the bid closure has increased the bid price by Rs 700 crore to Rs 7,266 crore and even has supported Binani Industries if they can take the matter out of insolvency proceedings.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The fight is to the finish when it comes to the fight and the acquisition of Binani Cement. The only large Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) case with an equity value has been hotly contested for and now the matter is also getting litigated. Dalmia Bharat has been the winner and that has been declared the winner by CoC and RP but that matter has been challenged by Ultratech Cement, which after the bid closure has increased the bid price by Rs 700 crore to Rs 7,266 crore and even has supported Binani Industries if they can take the matter out of insolvency proceedings.

For entire discussion, watch accompanying videos...

tags #Business

most popular

Big gains in small packets! Top 50 smallcaps gave multibagger returns in FY18. Do you own any?

Big gains in small packets! Top 50 smallcaps gave multibagger returns in FY18. Do you own any?

Top five stocks to buy ahead of March F&O expiry which could give up to 12% return

Top five stocks to buy ahead of March F&O expiry which could give up to 12% return

Strong Listing: Bandhan Bank debuts with 30% premium at Rs 487.33

Strong Listing: Bandhan Bank debuts with 30% premium at Rs 487.33

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.