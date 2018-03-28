Big Deal: The race for Binani Cement

The fight is to the finish when it comes to the fight and the acquisition of Binani Cement. The only large Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) case with an equity value has been hotly contested for and now the matter is also getting litigated. Dalmia Bharat has been the winner and that has been declared the winner by CoC and RP but that matter has been challenged by Ultratech Cement, which after the bid closure has increased the bid price by Rs 700 crore to Rs 7,266 crore and even has supported Binani Industries if they can take the matter out of insolvency proceedings.