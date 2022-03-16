English
    Bajaj Finserv reappoints Sanjiv Bajaj as managing director for 5 years

    Sanjiv Bajaj's new term will come into effect from April 1, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
    File image of Bajaj Finserv MD Sanjiv Bajaj

    Sanjiv Bajaj has been re-appointed as the managing director of Bajaj Finserv for a 5-year period, the financial services company informed the stock exchanges on March 16.

    The decision was taken at the meeting of the Board of Directors held earlier in the day, the regulatory filing said, adding that Sanjiv Bajaj's new term will come into effect from April 1, 2022.

    Bajaj's current term as the MD will expire on March 31. His second stint at the company's helm will span "from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2027 (both days inclusive)", Bajaj Finserve said, adding that "he will not be liable to retire by rotation".

    Bajaj is eligible to hold another term as the company's MD in accordance to the norms laid down by market regulator SEBI, Bajaj Finserv clarified.

    "Bajaj is not debarred from holding the Office of Director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any other such authority and therefore, he is not disqualified to be re-appointed as managing director of the company," it noted.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
