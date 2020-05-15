App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunil Mittal's firm buys stake in AU Small Finance Bank

According to data available on BSE, Bharti SBM has bought 24, 12,000 shares in the bank at Rs 414.16 apiece on May 15. At this price, the transaction is valued at Rs 100 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sunil Bharti Mittal-owned Bharti (SBM) Holdings Pvt. Ltd has picked up a stake in AU Small Finance Bank buying 24 lakh shares.

According to data available on BSE, Bharti SBM has bought 24, 12,000 shares in the bank at Rs 414.16 apiece on 15 May. At this price, the transaction is valued at Rs 100 crore.

This (24 lakh shares) will constitute 0.79 percent of AU Small Finance Bank.

Close

In 2018,  Singaporean wealth fund Temasek had picked up a 4.8  percent stake in the bank for $74 million through its wholly-owned subsidiary Camas Investments Pte.

related news

This transaction happened in open market through block deal, according to the data. In Q4, AU Small Finance Bank posted a 3.45 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 122.32 crore as against Rs 118.23 crore in the same period a year ago. The bank’s net income grew 43 per cent to Rs738 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal from Rs 517 crore in the year-ago period.

In April 2019, Bharti (SBM) had increased stake in CG Power and Industrial Solutions by purchasing 44.6 lakh shares at Rs 38.84 per share. Of late, private banks have witnessed an increase in investor interest.

Recently, Caladium Investments, an affiliate of Singapore's GIC, increased its stake in private sector lender Bandhan Bank to 4.49 per cent.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 07:52 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Business #Companies #Market news #Sunil Mittal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Next two years will be the years of CFOs

Next two years will be the years of CFOs

Coronavirus lockdown | Ensure no movement of migrant workers on roads, railway tracks: MHA to states

Coronavirus lockdown | Ensure no movement of migrant workers on roads, railway tracks: MHA to states

India as manufacturer for the world will take time: Neeraj Jain, former CFO, Johnson & Johnson Medical

India as manufacturer for the world will take time: Neeraj Jain, former CFO, Johnson & Johnson Medical

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.