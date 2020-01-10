App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AmEx appoints Megha Chopra as GM and VP of Global Commercial Services India

Chopra will be responsible for leading the company’s commercial services business, providing payment solutions to corporates throughout India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Megha Chopra, American Express
Megha Chopra, American Express

American Express Banking Corporation (AEBC) India, has announced the appointment of Megha Chopra as General Manager and Vice President, Global Commercial Services (GCS) India.

In this role, Chopra will be responsible for leading the company’s commercial services business, providing payment solutions to corporates throughout India.

With over 18 years of diverse experience across the corporate and commercial banking segments, Chopra comes with a deep understanding of financial services, digital solutions and the evolving business landscape shaping customer demand, a company press statement said.

She joins American Express from Citibank, where she led the transaction business for the Northern region of India.

Prior to this, Chopra was with Standard Chartered Bank, where she was responsible for origination, structuring and syndication for large value, complex and structured financing solutions for large corporates in north and east, the statement said.

Robert McClean, Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Services International, American Express said, “We are delighted that Megha is joining the team to lead the Global Commercial Services business in India. Megha’s deep industry experience will be invaluable as we grow American Express’ commercial payment offerings in India.”

Manoj Adlakha, Senior VP & CEO, American Express Banking Corp India, said “With close to two decades of experience in the financial industry, Megha has the leadership track record and the business understanding which are vital for our Global Commercial Services Business in India”.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 12:27 pm

