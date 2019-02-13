Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After record fleet expansion in Q3, SpiceJet looks to maintain the pace

The airline added 12 planes in Q3, compared to one in the first two quarters

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After adding aircraft to its fleet at the fastest pace ever in the third quarter, SpiceJet hopes to make the most of a lower crude, stable currency and better fares, in the coming quarters.

In the third quarter, the low-cost airline added 12 new planes - nine Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and three Q400s. Its fleet now stands at 74 aircraft. In the first two quarters, it had added just one.

The newfound pace will continue in the fourth quarter, with the company lining up seven Boeing MAX and one 737 freighters to add to its fleet.

The expansion matters as the new aircraft promise to be more fuel efficient, giving a fillip to the airline's margins.

related news

The fuel-efficient MAX will improve overall operating economics of the aircraft by 8-9 percent, said Santosh Hiredesai and Chalasani Teja of brokerage firm SBI Capital Markets.

The fleet expansion already seems to have rubbed off positively on the airline. Its third quarter fuel CASK (cost per available seat kilometer, a measure of cost) was Rs 1.68/ASKM (available seat kilometer, a measure of capacity), "up only 2 percent QoQ while average ATF prices have risen 6 percent during the quarter," said the report.

A clearer picture of the new aircraft's impact will come in the next two quarters. It's "early days to gauge benefit from induction of Max aircraft... While some of this (lower fuel costs in Q3) could be explained by lower fuel burn by the Max aircraft in the fleet (10 out of 74 currently) it is somewhat offset by higher lease rentals. Thus, the jury is still out on the potential benefit of Max aircraft..." said the two analysts.

The airline's total order book includes 205 B737-8 MAX, 20 B737 Max10 and 50 Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

High rentals

The new inductions though also have a flip side; high rentals.

SpiceJet buys aircraft on sale and leaseback model. Under this, it buys an aircraft, sells it to a lessor and then leases it back. This helps it conserve cash and keep debt off its books.

But the 737 MAX have higher lease rentals compared to the older generation aircraft.

"The induction of the 10 737MAX... pushed up lease rentals by ~11 percent to Rs.60/ASKM. As a result, PAT fell 80 percent YoY to Rs 0.10/ASKM from Rs 0.49/ASKM in Q3FY18," said the report from SBI Capital.

That is the reason why most of the brokerages have added a line of caution, even as they reiterated a buy rating on SpiceJet stock.

"We reiterate Buy on improving fuel efficiency, falling non-fuel cost with new fleet addition, and short-haul international market opportunity with Boeing-737-8Max," said brokerage Elara Capital in a report.

The airline's stock ended Wednesday, down 1.03 percent at Rs 77 a share.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.