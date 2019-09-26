5G needs to be looked at differently by government: Amit Marwah, Nokia India

Nokia India is gearing up for the 5G trials despite the uncertainty surrounding 5G spectrum, it has stepped up its workforce to build its product portfolio.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Amit Marwah, Chief Marketing Officer, Nokia India, said: "We are all geared up. We are looking forward to the decision by the government on 5G trials. We are hoping the trials can be conducted sometime this year itself followed by auctions whenever the government gives a go ahead."

Large portion of Nokia's Research &Development resources are working on 5G software development. The company is also enhancing its delivery teams and will train its people based on its learning from markets where 5G implementation is underway.

Nokia started manufacturing 5G radio equipment in its Chennai factory in December.

"We have been preparing for it for the past two years ," Marwah said.

However, there are challenges, primarily when it comes to pricing. Speaking at the event, Rajan Mathews, Director General, Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI), said: "Pricing for 5G spectrum is a huge challenge in India."

Mathews pointed out that prices proposed by the Indian government is at least 30-40 percent more than that of South Korea or the US, where 5G implementation has already began.

According to reports, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has fixed a price of Rs 492 crore a unit for 5G spectrum in 3.3 GHz to 3.6 GHz. This is considered expensive by the telecom players, who had asked for review of prices.

However, TRAI had refused to revise the prices and this has become a bone of contention between telecom players, industry body and also the government. Players such as Airtel and Vodafone have called for deferment of the 5G spectrum sale.

Though Nokia did not comment on the ongoing tiff, Marwah said: "5G needs to be looked at differently comapred to 2G, 3G and 4G. It is about creating a different enablement. The value is so high that you can't even quantify it."

When it comes down to it, he said, several government agencies such as department of Communication, Commerce and Finance need to work together with industries to derive benefits from 5G technology.