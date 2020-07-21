App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 10:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Which COVID-19 vaccine developer is leading the race to be first out of the door?

Which vaccine developers are leading the race? And how far are these vaccines from success? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world. India is the third worst-affected country with 11,55,191 cases, which includes more than 28,084 deaths. Therefore, when a vaccine will be deployed is an important question.

With ongoing trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, there are several companies who want to achieve this feat as soon as possible. Which vaccine developers are leading the race? What are the findings of their trials? And how far are these vaccines from success? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out.
