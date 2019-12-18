3-Point Analysis | NPPA hikes ceiling price for 21 drugs

The move is expected to make medicines available as companies faced a rise in prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), a major raw material.
In a landmark decision, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has hiked the ceiling price of 21 medicines by 50 percent.
The move is expected to make medicines available as companies faced a rise in prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), a major raw material.
Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out how investors should read this development.
Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 05:45 pm