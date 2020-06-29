App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | AirAsia row: What DGCA’s notice and sacking of Gaurav Taneja means for the airline?

AirAsia India has fired Gaurav Taneja, its pilot who publicly alleged violations of safety regulations at the airline.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

AirAsia India has fired Gaurav Taneja, its pilot who publicly alleged violations of safety regulations at the airline. The move comes to light a day after aviation regulator DGCA sent a show-cause notice to Manish Uppal, AirAsia India's Head of Operations.

A popular vlogger, Taneja had claimed the airline suspended him for "standing up for safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers." He alleged the airline was violating safety protocols, introduced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which could endanger the lives of hundreds of AirAsia India passengers.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out what DGCA's notice and sacking of Gaurav Taneja means for the airline.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:21 pm

tags #AirAsia India #Busienss #Companies #Gauarv Taneja #video

