3 Point Analysis | AGR case: SC seeks details on spectrum sharing deals from telcos

On the matter of recovering adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from telcos under insolvency, the Supreme Court on August 14 asked telecom companies including Reliance Communications, Aircel group and Videocon to furnish details of those using spectrum with insolvent firms. The court has also asked for the spectrum sharing agreement between RCom and Reliance Jio to be placed on record.

So, where do things stand in the AGR case after the August 14 hearing? Watch this edition of 3 Point Analysis to find out.