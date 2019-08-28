App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 Indian companies that reportedly laid off employees in 2019

Amid signs of an economic slowdown in 2019, several companies laid off employees, citing several reasons.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
August 2019 | Maruti Suzuki - 3000 contract jobs reportedly cut
1/10

August 2019 | Maruti Suzuki - 3,000 contract jobs reportedly cut

August 2019 | Sun Pharma - 85 employees reportedly terminated after company shut 2 units
2/10

August 2019 | Sun Pharma - 85 employees reportedly terminated after company shutdown 2 units

July 2019 | ShopClues - About 200 employees laid off as per news reports
3/10

July 2019 | ShopClues - About 200 employees laid off as per news reports

August 2019 | HSBC – Reports suggest 150 employees laid off
4/10

August 2019 | HSBC – Reports suggest 150 employees were handed pink slips

July 2019 | Treebo – Around 100-120 employees fired, as per reports
5/10

July 2019 | Treebo – Around 100-120 employees fired, reports suggest

June 2019 | Urban Ladder – Company fired 90 employees according to reports
6/10

June 2019 | Urban Ladder – 90 employees were reportedly fired

Since April 2019 | Mahindra & Mahindra - 1,500 employees reportedly retrenched
7/10

Since April 2019 | Mahindra & Mahindra - 1,500 employees were reportedly fired

May 2019 | IBM - Nearly 300 employees sacked from services division, reports suggest
8/10

May 2019 | IBM - Nearly 300 employees sacked from services division, reports said

March 2019 | Oracle - Around 100 employees reportedly laid off
9/10

March 2019 | Oracle - Around 100 employees laid off in India

July 2019 | Samsung – Around 1,000 employees to be reportedly laid off in India
10/10

July 2019 | Samsung – Around 1,000 employees could be let go in India, reports suggest

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Companies #HSBC #Maruti Suzuki #Samsung #Shopclues #Slideshow

