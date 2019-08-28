10 Indian companies that reportedly laid off employees in 2019

Amid signs of an economic slowdown in 2019, several companies laid off employees, citing several reasons. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 August 2019 | Maruti Suzuki - 3,000 contract jobs reportedly cut 2/10 August 2019 | Sun Pharma - 85 employees reportedly terminated after company shutdown 2 units 3/10 July 2019 | ShopClues - About 200 employees laid off as per news reports 4/10 August 2019 | HSBC – Reports suggest 150 employees were handed pink slips 5/10 July 2019 | Treebo – Around 100-120 employees fired, reports suggest 6/10 June 2019 | Urban Ladder – 90 employees were reportedly fired 7/10 Since April 2019 | Mahindra & Mahindra - 1,500 employees were reportedly fired 8/10 May 2019 | IBM - Nearly 300 employees sacked from services division, reports said 9/10 March 2019 | Oracle - Around 100 employees laid off in India 10/10 July 2019 | Samsung – Around 1,000 employees could be let go in India, reports suggest First Published on Aug 28, 2019 10:27 am