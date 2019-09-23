App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures soar on global cues

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver futures traded 1.79 percent higher to Rs 47,297 per kg on September 25 after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for December delivery rose by Rs 832, or 1.79 percent, to Rs 47,297 per kg in a business turnover of 5,969 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in March next year shot up by Rs 798, or 1.68 percent, to Rs 48,324 per kg in 260 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 2.72 percent higher at $18.34 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Commodities #MCX #silver

