Silver futures soar on global cues

Silver futures traded 1.79 percent higher to Rs 47,297 per kg on September 25 after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in March next year shot up by Rs 798, or 1.68 percent, to Rs 48,324 per kg in 260 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.