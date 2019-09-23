Silver futures soar on global cues

Silver contracts for December delivery rose by Rs 832, or 1.79 percent, to Rs 47,297 per kg in a business turnover of 5,969 lots on the MCX.
Silver contracts for December delivery rose by Rs 832, or 1.79 percent, to Rs 47,297 per kg in a business turnover of 5,969 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.
Besides, the white metal to be delivered in March next year shot up by Rs 798, or 1.68 percent, to Rs 48,324 per kg in 260 lots.
Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.In the international market, silver traded 2.72 percent higher at $18.34 an ounce in New York.