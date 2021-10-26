MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Natural gas futures higher for 2nd straight day on firm demand; moving averages stay positive

Natural gas has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100, and 200-day simple and exponential moving averages on the daily chart.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / October 26, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST

Natural gas futures surged for second successive day on October 26 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The gas price had soared 2.93 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

The energy commodity traded in the green but pared some gains in the afternoon session, tracking the firm global trend.

On the MCX, natural gas delivery for October jumped Rs 5, or 1.14 percent, to Rs 444.20 per mmBtu at 2.36 pm with a business turnover of 410 lots.

Gas delivery for November climbed by Rs 4.90, or 1.08 percent, to Rs 457.50 with a business volume of 5,807 lots.

The value of October and November contracts traded, so far, stood at Rs 86.95 crore and Rs 1,336.89 crore, respectively.

Close

Related stories

MCX Enrgdex dropped by 19 points or 0.29 percent at 6,631 at 2.39 pm. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Crude Oil and MCX Natural Gas futures.

“Natural gas price jumped 11% on Monday, owing to NOAA’s prediction of La Nina conditions, which will result in a ridge trough pattern. The southwest should be warmer than usual, while the northeast and mid-west should be cooler than normal. Natural gas prices are on the verge of testing new highs. Near the October highs of$6.69, resistance can be seen,” said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

Also read: Natural gas futures climb over 6% on firm global trend, analysts say adopt buy on dips strategy

The forecast of colder weather in the first week of November sparked fund-buying with rising US gas exports after data showed that export from US LNG terminals was 11.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) on Monday, up by more than 10 percent since Friday and highest in 5 months, said Motilal Oswal.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100, and 200-day simple and exponential moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.13, which suggests a bullishness in price.

“Choppy with mild positive bias expected as long as the support of Rs 418 remains undisturbed. Major support is seen at Rs 348”, said Geojit Financial Services.

At 9.23 am GMT, the natural gas price rose 0.76 percent to $6.10 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Market news #natural gas #Natural Gas fundamentals #Natural Gas Technicals #Nymex natural gas
first published: Oct 26, 2021 03:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.