Lead futures up on spot demand

Lead prices rose 0.83 percent to Rs 139.85 per kg in futures trade on April 9 due to pick-up in demand from consuming industries at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in April contracts was trading up by Rs 1.15, or 0.83 percent, to Rs 139.85 per kg, in a business turnover of 5,056 lots.

Market analysts said, fresh positions created by traders amid upsurge in demand from battery-makers in the spot market mainly led to the rise in lead prices.