Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
commodities
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 08:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's crude processing extends recovery in June

Indian refiners operated at about 85.4 percent of their overall capacity in June, the data showed.

Reuters
 
 
India's crude oil processing gathered pace in June, rising 10.9 percent from May to 4.29 million barrels per day, as further easing of coronavirus-led curbs lifted fuel demand.

Indian refiners' crude processing posted its biggest drop in at least nearly two decades in April but rebounded to 3.87 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, data from the Petroleum Ministry showed.

Fuel demand in June extended its recovery from a 13-year low hit in April, rising 11 percent above the prior month.

Close

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner operated its plants at 97.3 percent capacity.

State refiners, which along with their subsidiaries account for about 65 percent of the country's 5 million bpd refining capacity, are operating at 88 percent of their installed capacity.

Reliance Industries Ltd , operator of the world's biggest refining complex, operated its refineries at about 83 percent capacity.

India oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said last month fuel demand except jet fuel was likely recover to normal levels by September-October.

But India reported a record jump in coronavirus infections on Wednesday taking its total number of cases to 1.24 million, while data showed state refiners' petrol and diesel sales declined in the first half of July due to renewed lockdowns.

"Localised movement restrictions to control the spread (of COVID-19) is likely to keep the (fuel) demand recovery in check over the near term in India ... We expect demand to remain lower on a year-on-year basis until Q1 2021," Barclays Commodities Research said in a note on Thursday.

Crude oil production meanwhile was down 6 percent at 2.53 million tonnes (620,000 barrels per day) compared with a year ago.

Natural gas output declined 11.9 percent to 2.32 billion cubic metres.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

 
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Economy #India #Indian Oil Corp

