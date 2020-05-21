Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday fell Rs 4 to Rs 5,417 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for the June delivery fell Rs 4, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 5,417 per five quintals in 36,005 lots.

Guar gum for the July delivery eased by Rs 5, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 5,460 per five quintals in 6,615 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.



