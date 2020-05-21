App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 05:08 PM IST

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for the June delivery fell Rs 4, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 5,417 per five quintals in 36,005 lots.

PTI

Guar gum prices on Thursday fell Rs 4 to Rs 5,417 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at the spot market.



Guar gum for the July delivery eased by Rs 5, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 5,460 per five quintals in 6,615 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:02 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #guar gum

