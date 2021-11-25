MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain weak, short-term investors can create fresh longs on small dips

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, the gold contracts were up 0.25 percent to Rs 47,556 for 10 grams, while silver futures gained 0.43 percent to Rs 62,905 a kilogram.

Sandip Das
November 25, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
Gold Prices, Silver Prices

Gold Prices, Silver Prices


Gold prices edged up on November 25 as the dollar eased slightly. But comments from US Federal Reserve policymakers, suggesting the central bank could accelerate stimulus tapering, weighed on the metal and kept it well below the key $1,800 mark.


On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts were up 0.25 percent to Rs 47,556 for 10 grams at 9.35am on November 25. Silver futures gained 0.43 percent to Rs 62,905 a kilogram.


Comex gold trades modestly higher near $1793/oz after a near-flat close on November 24. Gold has edged up after taking support near $1780/oz level. Pause in the US dollar index and bond yields has lent support to the metal. FOMC minutes confirmed that Fed officials are worried about inflation and are ready for monetary tightening measures. “It was anticipated and, hence, we did not see much reaction from the US dollar and yields,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP - Head Commodity Research, at Kotak Securities.


Amid other factors, gold ETF investors also moved to sidelines, awaiting fresh triggers. Gold is off the lows, however, a sustained rise is difficult with the US dollar still on a firmer side, he said.


Track Live Gold prices here


Trading Strategy


Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency, Swastika Investmart


The dollar, which moves opposite to gold, is getting good strength, putting pressure on gold and silver prices. Precious metal prices are looking oversold at these levels and a bounce towards resistance levels is expected in today’s session. On the MCX, gold has a resistance at Rs 47,800 and support at Rs 47,300.


Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research, ShareIndia


Comex gold prices remained subdued as robust US economic data lifted the dollar and Treasury yields ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November meeting that could provide cues on future interest rate hikes. The government’s reported proposal to hike GST on gold jewellery to 5 percent from 3 percent will also be a setback to the rebounding jewellery industry in India. We expect gold prices to remain weak till it crosses the level of Rs 47,700 on the MCX.


Buy zone above - Rs 47,700 for target of Rs 48,000
Sell zone below - Rs 47,300 for target of Rs 47,000


Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity


Yesterday, December Gold made a high of Rs 47,674 and then made a low of Rs 47,253. Silver made a high of Rs 63,029 and then made a low of Rs 62,374. We see profit-booking in bullions since the last five-six trading sessions. Now the current levels are the best prices for short-term investors. As per technical chart, the overall structure of gold and silver look positive, momentum indicator RSI also indicates the same on an hourly chart and trading at oversold zone. So, short-term investors are advised to create fresh longs on small dips near given support levels, traders should focus important technical levels.


December Gold closing price Rs 47,438, Support 1 - Rs 47,200, Support 2 - Rs 46,900, Resistance 1 - Rs 47,670, Resistance 2 - Rs 48,000.


December Silver closing price Rs 62,635, Support 1 - Rs 62,200, Support 2 - Rs 61,700, Resistance 1 - Rs 63,000, Resistance 2 - Rs 63,520.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sandip Das
Tags: #Commodities
first published: Nov 25, 2021 09:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.